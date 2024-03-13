New Delhi [India], March 13(ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi Government in an incident of the death of a class sixth student after he was beaten by his seniors in school in January this year.

This incident pertains to the Government School at Shastri Nagar. The boy passed away due to a lack of timely proper treatment at a private and Government hospital.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice to the Delhi Government and other authorities on the petition moved by the father of the deceased.

The High Court has also called for a status report from the Delhi Government in three weeks. The matter has been listed on May 24 for a hearing.

A petition has been moved by Rahul, father of the boy, aged 13, seeking action against Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, a doctor and other authorities. He has also a direction for investigation and to appoint a committee headed by a retired High Court judge.

It is stated that on January 11, 2024, the Petitioner's son was beaten up by some senior students of the school, where he suffered grave injuries.

It is alleged that the school has not taken any action to date. There are other kinds of similar cases that previously happened in the school.

It is further stated the petitioner's son was denied treatment at Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital due to the unavailability of the doctors and facilities in the Hospital, thus violating the fundamental right of the health of the Petitioner.

It is the case of the petitioner that the doctor attending his son recommended he visit a private clinic. Due to said malafide acts of the Respondent, the petitioner filed the complaints before various authorities and filed a complaint at Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

On 12.02.2024, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) directed the School to submit the action taken report and observed the incident as grave. Despite thesaid direction, the Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Lalita Block Shastri Nagar failed to implement the order and did not submit any action taken report.

Petitioner's son passed away on January 20 due to lack of timely proper treatment, the plea said. Death of Petitioner's son is only due to the insufficient facilities and unavailability of doctors in the Hospital and the way the Respondent School is managed, it added.

There are similar types of incidents already occurred due to the inactions of the Hospital.

The petitioner was represented by advocates Tanishq Sirohi, Sahil Sood and Shruti Shivkumar. (ANI)

