New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court extended the period of investigation on Tuesday in the Al Qaida in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) Jharkhand Module case till December 2.

Last week, the High Court granted an interim stay on the order passed by the trial court which had declined to extend the period of investigation.

Delhi police moved to the High Court seeking an extension of the investigation period up to 180 days.

A division bench of justices Rekha Palli and Saurabh Banerjee on Tuesday extended the period till December 2.

"The interim order will continue till the next date of hearing," the High Court said.

The matter has been now listed before the concerned bench.

The High Court on November 19 had passed an interim order staying the order of the trial court. The Trial court had refused to extend the period of investigation on November 18.

On the last date, a notice was issued to accused persons on an appeal by Delhi police against an order of the trial court refusing to extend the period of investigation for a further 90 days.

A counsel for the accused appeared before the court and opposed the Delhi police plea. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Lakshay Khanna for Special Cell of Delhi police.

On the last date, after hearing the submissions the bench had said that the trial court was not convinced with the report of the Prosecutor. Thereafter issued notice to respondents.

Delhi Police had moved the High Court against a trial court order declining the extension of the period of Investigation.

Patiala House Court on November 18, dismissed a plea of Delhi police seeking an extension of the investigation period for 90 days to complete the investigation in the AQIS Jharkhand Module case.

In this matter 11 accused including Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi are in custody. A module was busted in a joint operation of Delhi police, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP police.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Dr Hardeep Kaur dismissed the plea of Delhi police seeking an extension period of investigation for a further 90 days to complete the investigation after considering the report of the prosecutor.

On September 12, the court remanded 11 accused arrested in Al Qaida in the Indian subcontinent (AQIS) module case in judicial custody after police interrogation. They are members of a training module allegedly headed by Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi Jharkhand.

Accused persons in judicial custody are Anamul Ansari, Shanaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Hasan Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farooq, Ishtiyaque Ahmed, and Mohd. Rizwan, Motiur Rehaman, Rehmatullahi and Faizan Ahmed. They were arrested in August.

Accused Hasan Ansari, Anamul Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Arshad Khan, Umar Farooq and Shahbaz Ansari are natives of Jharkhand. They had stayed in Rajasthan for days. Thereafter five more people were arrested from Ranchi in Jharkhand. They were identified as Dr Ishtiyaque Ahmed, Motiur, Rizwan, Mufti Rahmatullah and Faizan.

In a coordinated, intelligence-based operation, conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in association with State Police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and UP, an AQ-inspired module was busted, Delhi police said.

The module allegedly was being led by one Dr Ishtiyaq of Ranchi and was aspiring to declare Khilafat and execute serious terrorist activities within the country, the police said.

The members of the module have received indoctrination and weapons training at various locations.

Six individuals were detained from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, while actually undergoing weapon-handling training.

Apart from this about eight suspects were detained from Jharkhand and UP for questioning.

Police have also recovered arms, ammunition, literature etc., from several locations. Police recovered one AK-47 rifle, one .38 bore revolver, 6 live cartridges of .38 bore, 30 live cartridges of .32 bore, 30 live cartridges of AK-47, One Dummy Insas, One Air rifle, One Iron Elbow pipe, One hand Grenade, One Key remote control mechanism, Some wires, One AA size 1.5-volt battery, One table watch, Four ground sheets, One target, One camping Tent, Some biscuits, one chips packet and one water bottle. (ANI)

