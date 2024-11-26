Mumbai, November 26: The final allotment for the NTPC Green Energy IPO has been confirmed, and investors can now check their status through bank debit messages or online platforms such as the BSE, NSE, and Kfin Technologies. The shares of NTPC Green Energy, which opened for subscription on November 19 and closed on November 22, are set to be listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, November 27, 2024.

The public offering received strong investor interest, with the issue oversubscribed by 2.42 times, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Analysts maintain a positive long-term outlook for the company, though they anticipate modest listing gains. NTPC Green Energy IPO Allotment Date: Know How To Check Allotment Status Online.

How to Check Allotment Status

Visit the official BSE website: BSE IPO Allotment.

Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’.

From the ‘Issue Name’ dropdown, choose ‘NTPC Green Energy Ltd’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the verification by clicking ‘I am not a robot’, then hit ‘Search’.

Alternatively, you can check your allotment status on the Kfin Technologies Ltd portal at: Kfintech IPO Status.

More About NTPC Green Energy IPO

The NTPC Green Energy IPO, valued at Rs 10,000 crore, is a fresh equity issuance with no Offer-for-Sale (OFS) component. The price range is between Rs 102 and Rs 108 per share, with the issue open for subscription from November 19 to November 22. Prior to the IPO, the company raised Rs 3,960 crore from anchor investors. The proceeds will primarily be used to repay loans of its subsidiary, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NREL), with the remaining funds allocated for general corporate purposes. The IPO is being managed by IDBI Capital, HDFC Bank, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management. Reliance Jio IPO Announcement Expected in 2025 as Mukesh Ambani's Telecom Company Reaches USD 100 Billion Valuation.

NTPC Green Energy IPO Latest GMP

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for NTPC Green Energy IPO has risen to INR 4, up from INR 2 over the weekend. This increase is attributed to a recent pullback rally in the Indian stock market, which has boosted sentiment in the grey market. If the stock market's upward trend continues, further improvements in GMP are expected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).