New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has taken a stern view of repeated contemptuous allegations made against the judiciary and has directed that criminal contempt proceedings be initiated against a litigant.

Justice Amit Sharma, while hearing a contempt petition filed under Section 2(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, observed that the individual in question had levelled reckless accusations of corruption and bias against judges through emails, pleadings, and court submissions. The Court noted that such statements were not only derogatory but also aimed at lowering the dignity and authority of the judicial institution.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Newly-built Office of Delhi BJP (Watch Videos).

Earlier, the individual had appeared in person before the Court and tendered an unconditional apology, assuring that no such remarks would be made in the future. However, subsequent communications and pleadings were found to contain fresh imputations of corruption and personal attacks on judicial officers, leading the Court to issue a show-cause notice.

The matter was also placed before the President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, who assisted the Court and highlighted other derogatory submissions made in connected proceedings.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's 'Operation Sindoor' Post on X After India Beats Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final Earns Over 1 Lakh Retweets, 2.5 Crore Impressions.

After considering the reply to the show-cause notice, Justice Sharma concluded that the allegations amounted to "criminal contempt" as defined under Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, since they scandalised the court and interfered with the administration of justice.

The case has now been referred, subject to the Chief Justice's orders, to a Division Bench of the High Court for further proceedings. The contemnor has been directed to remain present in person on November 19, 2025, when the matter will be taken up next. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)