New Delhi, September 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the newly-built office of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg. BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta were among those present. The new office, constructed with modern facilities, is designed to further strengthen organisational activities and provide a centralised hub for party workers and leaders in the national capital.

According to party sources, the state-of-the-art office reflects the BJP's commitment to efficient organisational functioning and outreach in Delhi. The new building is equipped with advanced communication systems, meeting halls, and dedicated spaces for the coordination of party programmes. PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate New BJP Office in Delhi Today on Saptami of Navratri.

PM Modi Speaking at Inauguration of Delhi BJP’s New Office

BJP came to power in Delhi in February this year after 27 years. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister performed a havan at the new BJP Delhi headquarters.

Delhi BJP leaders, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Harsh Malhotra, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Yogender Chandolia, and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva, were present at the ceremony. 'PM Narendra Modi’s Age Just a Number, He Should Be BJP’s Face for Future Elections', Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

"The office, funded by donations, underscores BJP's identity as a service organisation," Rekha Gupta said. Ashish Sood described the new premises as "a centre where the party workers take inspiration to serve the public.

