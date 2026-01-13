New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a comprehensive set of directions to strengthen public healthcare delivery in the Capital, mandating immediate implementation of welfare measures, time-bound recruitment of medical staff, and urgent reforms in diagnostic and digital health infrastructure.

A Division Bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora recorded the Delhi government's decision to enhance the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) income eligibility limit from ₹2.25 lakh to ₹5 lakh per annum and directed that wide publicity be given to ensure eligible citizens are able to avail the benefit.

Also Read | What Is Meteotsunami, the Phenomenon That Hit Santa Clara Del Mar and Mar Del Plata in Argentina, Killing 1 and Injuring Over 30?.

The Court clarified that the revised EWS criteria would apply to all government hospitals as well as identified private hospitals constructed on land allotted at concessional rates.

The Bench expressed concern over persistent vacancies in hospitals despite ongoing recruitment and directed the Union Public Service Commission and the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board to expedite the appointment process for specialists, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 13, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Court ordered that updated recruitment timelines be placed before the Health Secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi, warning that further delays could adversely impact public health services.

On the issue of diagnostic and radiological services, the Court found the government's response unsatisfactory, noting the absence of clear information on whether empanelled diagnostic centres were capable of providing essential services such as X-rays, ultrasounds, CT scans and MRIs.

The Delhi government was directed to file a detailed hospital-wise status report on the availability and functionality of diagnostic equipment, patient load during 2025, delays in issuance of reports and funds disbursed to empanelled centres.

Stressing the critical nature of radiology services, the Court ordered that the bid document for outsourcing such services be finalised immediately, with bidder outreach to be completed within one month. The Health Secretary assured the Bench that he would personally supervise the bidding process to avoid further delay.

The Court also addressed delays in the implementation of the NextGen e-Hospital and Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) modules recommended by the Dr. S.K. Sarin Committee.

While noting that seven modules had already been implemented, the Bench directed that the remaining modules be completed by January 31, 2026, followed by a live demonstration before the Court.

It further asked the Delhi government and NIC to examine the feasibility of making real-time hospital data, including bed availability and emergency facilities, accessible through a mobile application.

On hospital infrastructure, the Bench expressed concern over the stalled expansion work at Lok Nayak Hospital, observing that more than ₹550 crore had already been spent on the partially constructed project. It directed the Public Works Department and the Health Department to hold an immediate meeting and take a decision on completing the project so that the facility could be made operational at the earliest.

The Court also directed the Delhi government to ensure effective implementation of PM-JAY and PM-ABHIM schemes across the Capital so that all eligible beneficiaries receive timely healthcare support. However, it sought clarity on the status of the Delhi Arogya Kosh and ordered a fresh status report on whether the scheme continues to be operational.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 13, 2026, with the Court directing the Delhi government to place comprehensive compliance reports on record, including responses to all terms of reference under the Dr. S.K. Sarin Committee Report. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)