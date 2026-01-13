New York, January 13: A rare weather-driven wave surge, known as a meteotsunami, struck the Atlantic coast of Argentina on Sunday, January 11, killing one person and injuring at least 35 others. The surge impacted popular seaside resorts, including Santa Clara del Mar and Mar del Plata, catching beachgoers by surprise during the peak of the summer season. Local authorities confirmed that the sudden wall of water swept away vehicles, destroyed beach infrastructure, and caused widespread panic.

The event was triggered by a rapid change in atmospheric pressure associated with a line of severe thunderstorms moving across the region. Unlike traditional tsunamis caused by seismic activity, this phenomenon resulted from a unique interaction between air and sea. The force of the surge was powerful enough to pull swimmers out to sea and toss heavy boats onto the shore, leading to emergency evacuations across several coastal towns. Earthquake in Argentina: Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Quake Jolts Ushuaia City, Triggering Tsunami Fears.

Meteotsunami Hits Argentina’s Atlantic Coast, Leaving 1 Dead and Dozens Injured

🚨 'Meteotsunami' Hits Santa Clara del Mar and Mar del Plata in Argentina, one person killed and more than 30 injured pic.twitter.com/2mBofxQCKZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 13, 2026

Meteotsunami in Argentina Kills 1, Injures Over 30

The hardest-hit areas were Santa Clara del Mar and Mar del Plata, where the water level rose several meters in a matter of minutes. Emergency services reported that a 52-year-old man died after being swept away by the current.

Of the 35 injured, most were treated for bruises, fractures, and hypothermia. Several victims were rescued by lifeguards and fellow beachgoers after being trapped under debris or pulled into deep water. ‘Feels Like Something Divine, Blessing From Past Life’: Indian Diaspora Overjoyed After Meeting PM Narendra Modi in Argentina's Buenos Aires.

Damage to Infrastructure

The surge caused significant property damage along the shoreline. Dozens of cars parked near the beach were submerged or piled on top of one another. Beach clubs, locally known as balnearios, suffered heavy losses as tents, chairs, and wooden structures were leveled. Authorities have closed several beaches to the public as cleanup crews work to remove debris and assess the stability of coastal roads.

What Is Meteotsunami?

A meteotsunami is a tsunami-like wave generated by atmospheric disturbances such as pressure jumps, wind storms, or squalls. While they share similar characteristics with seismic tsunamis, they are purely meteorological in origin.

For a meteotsunami to occur, the speed of the atmospheric disturbance must match the speed of the waves in the water. This resonance can cause the waves to grow significantly in height as they approach the shallow waters of the coast.

The Argentine Naval Prefecture and local civil defense teams remain on high alert. Meteorological experts noted that while these events are difficult to predict, the presence of a deep low-pressure system over the Atlantic created the "perfect conditions" for the surge.

Officials have advised residents and tourists to stay away from the shoreline until the weather system fully dissipates. Recovery efforts are currently underway to restore power to affected coastal districts and clear blocked access roads.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).