New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice regarding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s petition challenging the "ex parte" cancellation of its State Party Office allotment by the Directorate of Estates, along with the subsequent imposition of market-rate rent for the premises. Justice Sachin Datta has scheduled the matter for hearing on August 12.

According to the plea, AAP was allotted Double Suite No. 514, VP House, New Delhi, as office space in its capacity as a duly recognised State Party under the existing rules and office memoranda governing government residence allocations.

The petition alleges that the Directorate of Estates unilaterally revoked the allotment through an ex parte order dated September 14, 2024, without prior notice or consultation.

The party claims it was informed of the cancellation months later, on January 17, 2025, via a letter from Directorate of Estates, which directed compliance with the order. However, AAP asserts that the actual cancellation order has never been officially shared with them to date.

The plea also states that the Directorate of Estates (DoE) issued a bill on March 6, 2025, demanding Rs 6,60,361 as market rent for the petitioner's occupation of the allotted premises from September 14, 2024, to March 13, 2025. A subsequent bill, dated May 13, 2025, was issued for Rs 10,32,262, extending the market rent charges for an additional period from March 14, 2025, to April 29, 2025.

According to the plea, the Circular issued by DoE on July 10, 2023, regarding revised flat rates for General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) across the country set the license fee at Rs. 5,420 per month for premises measuring 500 sq.m. However, the imposed market rent exceeds this amount by over 1,000 per cent, functioning as a penalty for non-compliance with the ex parte cancellation of the petitioner's lawful allotment.

Furthermore, the bills dated March 6, 2025, and May 13, 2025, are legally unsound, as their basis--the ex parte Cancellation Order issued on September 14, 2024--was passed in violation of the principles of natural justice and the Allotment of Government Residence (General Pool in Delhi) Rules, 1963. (ANI)

