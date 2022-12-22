New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding.

The Division bench comprising justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba issued notice to the CBI and directed it to file a reply. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 16.

Sengar has moved a plea through Advocate Vaibhav Sharma.

Sengar, who is a convict in the 2017 minor rape case in Unnao, has sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding on February 8, 2023, whose ceremonies will start in January. He has been awarded a life sentence for the offense he allegedly committed.

He was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the case of custodial death of the father of a rape victim.

However, Sengar's appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court, and his plea for regular bail is also under consideration. (ANI)

