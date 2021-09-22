New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea seeking framing of guidelines to regulate the activities of private detectives.

Justice Rekha Palli, who was hearing a plea by a woman aggrieved by an allegedly illegal investigation carried out by a private investigator, granted six weeks to the Centre to file its response and said that she was “inclined to examine the issue”.

“If you (Centre) don't regulate today even after Puttaswamy (judgement on right to privacy). You have to take a balanced view. You have to take care,” the judge observed.

Central government lawyer Amit Mahajan stated that the petitioner was free to take action under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act which were applicable to any offence committed by private detectives.

“These are professionals. We can't have a guideline for everything... All (professionals) have to follow the law. There is IPC, IT Act. FIR or complaint can be filed,” he stated.

The court clarified that it was not going to examine any other issues raised in the plea and the petitioner was free to seek appropriate remedy in accordance with the law.

The counsel for the petitioner stated that a private detective shared certain personal information about his client with a foreign national after conducting an illegal investigation into life.

He claimed that there were several private detectives in the country operating without being subjected to any oversight.

He added that although a bill was introduced before the Rajya Sabha in 2007 on this aspect, no progress was made ultimately.

The matter would be heard next on January 10.

