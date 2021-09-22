Kolkata, September 22: A tragic incident has come to light from West Bengal's Kolkata where three members of a family were killed of electrocution. Reports inform that the three people including a couple and their 10-year-old son died of electrocution in a waterlogged room. According to a report by TOI, the incident took place at their house in Khardah apartment in Kolkata's Rahara on Tuesday.

Giving details about the incident, the TOI report states that the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the 38-year-old man named Raja Das, who is a car driver by his profession, got electrocuted. Das had touched the electric switchboard to plug in his cell phone charger in the waterlogged room. The family lived on the ground floor of a government housing complex at Khardah's Patulia near Rahara. Gujarat: Man Electrocuted Trying To Save Pigeon, Entangled in Power Lines, in Aravalli District (Watch Video).

The report informs that his wife Poulomi got electrocuted when she tried to save her husband while their elder son Subho, too, faced the same fate when he tried to save his parents. Their younger son Neel, who is four-year-old, was saved as he was on the bed in the same room. On hearing his screams, the neighbours rushed to their room to find the trio lying on the floor. Uttar Pradesh Man Along with 15 Cattle Electrocuted in Pond in Moradabad As Live Wire Snaps Into Water.

The neighbours rushed them to the nearby hospital where all three were declared brought dead. Residents said that all the rooms on the ground floor of the housing are waterlogged and a short-circuit of the switchboard of Das' room is suspected.

