New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of senior police official of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) in a missing case of 14-year-old girl from the capital.

A bench of Justices Rajneesh Kumar Gupta and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora also sought a reply from the Delhi Police commissioner.

The court was hearing a man's plea for directions to the authorities concerned to trace and produce his minor daughter, who went missing since June 12.

The bench issued notice to the police authorities on June 23.

The court noted that along with the missing minor, two other girls who went missing along with her had been located and found within the jurisdiction of Gautam Buddha Nagar.

"This court deems it appropriate to also issue notice to the SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar, with a direction to file a status report before the next date of hearing. The investigating officer currently conducting the inquiry in Noida shall also remain present in court on the next date," it added.

The bench further directed the investigating officer of Harsh Vihar Police Station, currently probing the case, to communicate the order to the SSP and furnish an updated status report on the matter.

The court posted the hearing on June 27.

