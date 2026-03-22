New Delhi, March 22: The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear a commercial suit on Monday filed by Patanjali Ayurved co-founder and Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna seeking protection of his personality rights and action against alleged misuse of his identity through deepfake technology. The matter is listed before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The suit has been filed against Ashok Kumar (fictitious name) and other unknown parties for allegedly being involved in creating or circulating manipulated digital content. Gautam Gambhir Moves Delhi High Court to Protect Personality Rights.

Acharya Balkrishna is an Indian businessman, author, and co-founder and Managing Director of Patanjali Ayurved. He holds a significant stake in the company and is a close associate of yoga guru Ramdev. Balkrishna was also listed among India's 50 most influential personalities in 2020.

The suit seeks protection of personality rights, which cover an individual's name, image, voice, and likeness from unauthorised use. It also raises concerns about deepfake content, AI-generated or manipulated media that can falsely portray a person in fabricated scenarios. The inclusion of "John Doe" defendants indicates that the plaintiff is also seeking action against unknown persons who may be responsible for creating or disseminating such content. Delhi HC Asks Election Commission to Decide K Kavitha's Plea for Party Registration Without Delay.

Senior advocate Arvind Nayyar, along with Yagyawalkya Singh, Dr Divya Swamy, and Anubhav Agrawal, may appear for Acharya Balkrishna. The case reflects increasing judicial scrutiny of deepfake technology and its potential misuse, particularly in relation to public figures. Courts are increasingly being approached to address concerns around digital manipulation, privacy, and reputation. The High Court is expected to examine whether immediate directions are required to prevent the circulation of the alleged content and safeguard Balkrishna's rights.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)