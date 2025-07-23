New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A Delhi Police head constable was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths after he asked them to stop consuming alcohol in public in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on July 19 when Head Constable Sandeep, posted at the Greater Kailash Police Station, was patrolling the area and noticed six to seven men drinking alcohol in the open near a restaurant in South Extension-1, he said.

“When Sandeep objected to their public drinking and asked them to leave, the youths began abusing him. As Sandeep tried to record a video of the group with his phone, one of the accused knocked it out of his hand and started manhandling him,” a senior police officer said.

The head constable fell during the scuffle, and his mobile phone was damaged. The accused then allegedly threatened him and fled the spot, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS, and efforts are on to identify and trace the absconding accused.

