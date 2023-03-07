New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Raaj Kumar Anand on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, officials said.

The city government is "working on a war footing" to provide the best facilities to all citizens of Delhi and strengthen the public health infrastructure, his office said in a statement.

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: Boy Injured After Falling From School Bus.

In view of this, the minister conducted surprise inspections at the Delhi State Cancer Institute and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, it said.

During the inspection, Anand visited various wards and out-patient departments of both the hospitals. He also interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the two institutions and enquired about their health, besides checking the medical arrangements, the statement said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Youth Dies After Being Beaten for Objecting to Couple Kissing While Driving Scooty in Sahibabad.

The minister directed the hospitals to "remove clutter in the institutions and to provide affordable and quality health facilities to the patients".

At Delhi State Cancer Institute, Anand visited various wards and inspected the treatment procedures of cancer patients. He advised the hospital officials to remove hindrances in the way of the patients' treatment and to provide immediate relief.

"At present, cancer has emerged as a dreaded disease, which can occur at any age. If we have to make the country a cancer-free nation, then first of all we have to speed up public awareness programs to eradicate the myths and distorted mindset related to this disease," Anand said.

The Arvind Kejriwal government's aim is to provide a better life to cancer patients. Affordable and quality treatment is being made available by the government at Delhi State Cancer Institute, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)