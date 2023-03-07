Ghaziabad, March 7: A youth died during treatment at a Delhi hospital after he was thrashed by a group of people in Uttar Pradesh's Sahibabad, an official said on Tuesday. The deceased, identified as Virat, was assaulted for telling a couple who were kissing while riding a scooty in Sahibabad to stop doing so in a residential area.

The incident took place near LR College on Saturday and was witnessed by Bunty, a resident of Lajpat Nagar and friend of Virat, who later registered the complaint in this case. Delhi Shocker: Catering Staff Beaten To Death After Argument With DJ Coordinator at Wedding Function in Prashant Vihar, Police Looking for Accused.

"I saw a man, who was driving a scooty with a woman and was making out. Seeing this, Virat objected to the act and asked the couple to go elsewhere and not to indulge in such acts in a residential area. A heated argument broke out between the two of them and the accused called several of his friends, and they assaulted Virat. I intervened and tried to save him, but they also beat me up severely," Bunty said. Alwar Mob Lynching: Man Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Rambas Village.

Virat was first admitted to a nearby private hospital for medical attention and then referred to GTB Hospital in Delhi for further treatment but he died at the hospital on Monday.

Based on Bunty's complaint, an FIR was registered at the Sahibabad police station and six people -- Manish Kumar, Manish Yadav, Akash, Pankaj, Gaurav Kasana and Vipul -- involved in the assault were arrested on Sunday.

