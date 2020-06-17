Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive for COVID-19

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 08:03 PM IST
New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): A day after testing negative, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Office of Delhi Health Minister said, "Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19."

Earlier in the day, he was tested again for COVID-19 at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital. He was admitted here after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on June 15.

The Health Minister had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," Jain had earlier tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

