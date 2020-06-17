Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Education Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 07:41 PM IST
A+
A-
Cancel CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2020, Use Internal Assessments For Results: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Image Used for Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Delhi, June 17: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote a letter to Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to cancel CBSE Board Exams 2020 for Class 10 and Class 12 students amid the rising novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the national capital. Sisodia urged the HRD Minister to cancel exams and promote all students on basis of their internal assessment. CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here.

“I am writing to draw your attention towards my concern regarding the plan of CBSE to conduct the remaining exams of class 10 and 12 in July. I hope you would agree with me that the board exams, particularly those of class 12 are high stake exams for children. Hence, subjecting them to take this exam in such an uncertain and anxiety-prone situation would not be fair to them," Sisodia wrote.

Manish Sisodia's Letter to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal:

He further said that using school buildings between July 1 and July 15 and ensuring that all students take exams will be difficult. "Therefore, I once again request you to remove any further uncertainty and declare that the exams in 29 subjects proposed to be conducted in July will not be conducted at all. For the results in these subjects, CBSE may rely upon the previous school based internal assessments which includes project work, periodic tests, term exam, etc.,” he wrote.

The maximum number of exams are pending in northeast Delhi, where exams were curtailed due to communal riots in February and due to COVID-19 crisis in March. The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the CBSE to clear its stand and provide clear guidelines on conducting the pending examinations by June 23. The apex court was hearing a petition filed by a group of parents to declare CBSE class 12 results on the basis of exams conducted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Cancel CBSE Board Exam CBSE CBSE 2020 Exam CBSE Board Exam CBSE board exams CBSE Class 10 Exam Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia HRD minister national capital Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal
You might also like
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
Education

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Result Date and Time: Class 10 and 12 Results Are Expected to Be Declared by August 15, Check Details Here
Maharashtra Urges CBSE And CISCE Boards to Postpone Pending Exams to be Held in July
Education

Maharashtra Urges CBSE And CISCE Boards to Postpone Pending Exams to be Held in July
Unlock 1: BMC Opens Admissions at Its Schools Across Mumbai For Academic Year 2020-21
Education

Unlock 1: BMC Opens Admissions at Its Schools Across Mumbai For Academic Year 2020-21
CBSE Notification For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Released, Examination to Start From July 1
Education

CBSE Notification For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2020 Released, Examination to Start From July 1
CBSE Directed Schools to Conduct Online Exam by Purchasing an App Developed by VH Softwares? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth
Fact Check

CBSE Directed Schools to Conduct Online Exam by Purchasing an App Developed by VH Softwares? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth
CBSE Board Exam 2020 Latest Update: ‘Class 10, 12 Students Can Appear for Pending Exams From Wherever They Are,’ HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
Education

CBSE Board Exam 2020 Latest Update: ‘Class 10, 12 Students Can Appear for Pending Exams From Wherever They Are,’ HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal
CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister
Education

CBSE 10th and 12th Board Exam 2020: CBSE to Hold Remaining Exams at Over 15,000 Centres Across India, Says HRD Minister
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place, 12 Fire Tenders at Spot
News

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Jewellery Showroom Near Rajendra Place, 12 Fire Tenders at Spot
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement