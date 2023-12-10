New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): In commemoration of the historic military victory in the Kargil War, the Indian Army has conducted an 'Honour Run - Indian Army Veteran's Half Marathon' here in the national capital.

The event was conducted under the theme, 'Honour Run' and was aimed at strengthening the bond between the Indian Army, veterans and the masses, especially the youth, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The event was flagged off by General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff at JawaharLal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, in presence of several military, veteran and civil dignitaries.

'Honour Run' was held under four categories. The first category of 21.1 km was aptly named Kargil Run. The other three categories were 10 km run, named Tiger Hill Run; 05 km run, called Tololing Run; and a 3 km run, named Batalik Run.

Over 14,000 serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets, families of army personnel and enthusiastic citizens of different age profile participated in the event.

Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, Vice Chief of the Army Staff along with Adjutant General and other senior military leadership ran alongside celebrities like Maj DP Singh, a veteran Blade Runner andSubedarAvinash Sable, the ace Marathon Runner and athlete of world repute.The run also witnessed participation by ArchanaPande, President Army Wives Welfare Association and spouse of other military personnel, added the release.

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, awarded the winners of various categories with medals, certificates and attractive prizes.

An Expo was also organised by the Department of Indian Army Veterans, giving an insight into Indian Army's victory in the Kargil War. Various stalls were visited by the participants underscoring high spirit and endorsing their presence in the victory celebrations, the release added.

'Honour Run' has reinforced belief of the citizens in the Armed Forces. Indian Army warmly thanks the people of Delhi, the Civil Administration, City and Traffic Police, all participants, volunteers, all supporters and esteemed guests for the successful conduct of the mega event.

The half marathon commemorates the Kargil War victory and honors the sacrifices of soldiers. The event is part of the national celebration of the `Rajat Jayanti' of Kargil Vijay. (ANI)

