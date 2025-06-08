New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, flagged off the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The initiative aims to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among citizens.

Speaking to mediapersons at the event, Actress Madhurima Tuli spoke about her experience and stated, "I am proud that I have been a part of this movement. 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is very important because sports are essential for our mental and physical fitness. This is a very good initiative by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The Fit India initiative needs to be spread across the world..."

The event saw participation from fitness enthusiasts, officials, and celebrities who cycled alongside hundreds of participants to support the movement.

Organised under the umbrella of the Fit India Movement--a nationwide campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage fitness in daily life--the event marked another milestone in India's growing culture of fitness awareness.

Earlier, on June 1, the 25th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated as the Tiranga Cycling Rally across various parts of the country.

More than 15,000 cyclists from over 5,000 locations took part, highlighting a powerful blend of patriotism, fitness, and environmental consciousness, according to a press release by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, led over 1500 cyclists at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here, alongside Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao, sports icons - Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt, cricketer Saba Karim, wrestler Sarita Mor, Bollywood actress Sharvari, and the Indian cycling team.

A major highlight was the robust participation from cyclists across Jammu and Kashmir--including regions like Jammu, Poonch, Kishtwar, Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian, Baramulla, Budgam, and Samba--organised by Khelo India Centres (KICs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and SAI Training Centres (STCs).

Mandaviya paid tribute to the armed forces, especially in light of the recent successful Operation Sindoor and emphasised the deeper significance of this edition.

"This Tiranga Rally is a salute to our jawans and their sacrifice. Fitness and patriotism go hand in hand," the Minister said.

The landmark edition saw the launch of two key initiatives - the 'Fit India Newsletter' and the 'Carbon Credit Feature' on the 'Fit India' mobile app, where cyclists can now track the carbon credits they save by cycling regularly. "One download of the app will make you a part of the Fit India movement," Dr Mandaviya added. "Your speed--from 7 to 34 kmph--and your distance will be recorded, and your carbon credits will be added.

"The newly launched Fit India Newsletter will also serve as a monthly digest, featuring inspiring news stories as well as updates and training tips from various fitness influencers.

Actress Sharvari, who is hailed as an upcoming superstar and is credited for films like Munjiya and Maharaja, was awarded the title of 'Young Fit India Icon' by Dr Mandaviya at the event.

"This movement is huge, and it is an honour to be a Fit India Icon. Cycling reminds me of school summer holidays--we all used to hire cycles and set out. This cycle rally is even more significant for me because this is for our brave soldiers. We can sleep peacefully in our homes because of them, and it is my great honour to pay tribute to their bravery through this Tiranga Rally," he said.

Launched in December 2024 with just 150 cyclists, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has grown exponentially in six months. The participation surge is attributed to various partners' support, including the CISF, Indian Medical Association, journalist associations, teachers, corporates, and professionals across sectors.

Special partners for this edition included the Cycling Federation of India, Yogasana Bharat, Association of Indian Universities, BYCS India, CultFit, and Red FM. (ANI)

