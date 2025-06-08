Mussoorie, June 8: Two men sustained serious injuries after their car plunged into a deep ditch near Kolukhet Pani Wala Band on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road, Uttarakhand, early Sunday morning. The accident occurred when the vehicle reportedly lost control at a bend and fell into the gorge. Upon receiving information about the mishap, Mussoorie Police, led by Sub-Inspector Pankaj Singh Mahipal, along with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and a 108 ambulance service, reached the spot.

With the assistance of local residents, the rescue team managed to extricate the two injured individuals from the gorge. The victims have been identified as Naitik Raj, 32, a resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, and Anurag Chaudhary, 31, a resident of Dehradun. Both were rushed to a higher medical centre in Dehradun for treatment via 108 ambulances. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Car With Haridwar Family Plunges Into Alaknanda River in Devprayag; 1 Rescued, 5 Feared Dead (Watch Video).

Sub Inspector Pankaj Singh Mahipal confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate the car suddenly went out of control while navigating a turn. "The incident occurred in the morning. We have informed the families of both injured persons. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause," he said. This accident adds to a growing list of road mishaps in Uttarakhand, particularly in hilly regions. Mussoorie Accident Video: 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on Mussoorie-Dehradun Road in Uttarakhand, Dramatic Video Surfaces.

On May 27, a tragic incident in the Tehri Garhwal district claimed the lives of four elderly individuals when their vehicle veered off the road and fell approximately 50 metres into a gorge. The victims had travelled from Malgad to Badiyar Garh for a religious ceremony and were returning home when the driver lost control on a sharp, narrow bend. Locals promptly informed authorities, and teams from the Tehsil administration and SDRF conducted a rescue operation, retrieving the bodies and sending them to the base hospital in Srinagar.

