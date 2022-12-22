New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): A Kabbadi coach was arrested for allegedly sodomising his pupil multiple times at his academy, the police informed on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place in Rohini district's Kanjhawala area.

The police registered the case under sections 377, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A senior police officer informed that the victim is a 15-year-old boy.

All of a sudden, the boy refused to go to the academy and when his father asked him why, he told him about what his coach did to him, the officer said.

The accused used to impart Kabbadi to students and sodomised the victim while they were alone, the police said. (ANI)

