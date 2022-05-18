New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned citing personal reasons, a senior official said on Wednesday.

He was appointed the national capital's LG in December, 2016.

"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," the official told PTI.

