New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has decided to take legal action against Aam Aadmi Party leaders Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Jasmine Shah among others "for highly defamatory and false allegations of corruption by them, attributed to his tenure as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC)," LG House officials said.

These AAP leaders have made allegations that "LG is involved in a scam during demonetization in 2016" and have demanded a CBI inquiry.

Officials said that CBI has already inquired into the case following information given by KVIC and has filed a chargesheet as well.

They said that two persons on the basis of whose statements the allegations are being "manufactured against the LG" have prima facie been found to be engaged in corruption at KVIC after demonetization by CBI.

They said it is amply clear that "a corrupt AAP is using corrupt people to divert attention from their widespread misdeeds that includes massive corruption in education, liquor and PWD amounting to thousands of crores". It has been the hallmark of "Kejriwal and company to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for truth, apologise", they added.

The officials said LG has taken a serious view of these "blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations" made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them "so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot".

They said the matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regard to Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1400 crore being made by the party leaders "which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences".

Referring to the demonetisation carried out by the central government on November 8, 2016, officials said KVIC issued a circular the next day stating that the "old currency notes of the denomination of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 will not be accepted by any sales outlets and establishments with immediate effect."

It was found out that certain demonetized notes were deposited in the account of Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan (KGB), New Delhi, on various dates and The matter was immediately referred to the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of KVIC for investigation and action.

The CBI was also informed accordingly and on the basis of this information, a joint surprise check was conducted by them on April 6, 2017.

After a preliminary investigation, the CVO on April 17, 2017, recommended the suspension and transfer of four officials of KGB, New Delhi - AK Garg, Manager, Ajay Gupta, Sales In-charge, Sanjeev Kumar Malik, Salesman-III (Head Cashier) and Pradeep Yadav, LDC (Head Cashier).

Officials said that as per the advice of the CVO, all these four officers and staff members were immediately suspended and transferred to different places for a free and fair inquiry.

The CVO, in its report, stated that from November 10, 2016 to December 31, 2016, a total amount of Rs 22,17,000 was deposited in the KGB bank account in Delhi in which 2,140 notes were of Rs 500 denomination and 1,147 notes were of Rs 1000 denomination.

On May 29, 2017, KVIC informed the CBI about the preliminary investigation done by CVO and action taken against the four officials.

CBI, after a thorough investigation, found the involvement of only two persons - Sanjeev Malik and Pradeep Yadav, both Head Cashiers, in depositing the demonetized notes and registered an FIR on July 10, 2017 against them.

The CBI, after investigation, found that Rs 17,07,000 were deposited in the form of demonetized currency notes in the account of KGB, New Delhi, instead of Rs 22,17,000 as reported by CVO.

The central probe agency, after scrutinizing the relevant cash deposit slips of KGB, New Delhi, concluded that out of the total cash deposit of Rs 22,17,000 in the denomination of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, a total amount of Rs 5,10,000 were legal tender and not in the form of demonetized currency notes. Hence, the amount was arrived at Rs 17,07,000.

CBI has already filed chargesheet against the two accused - Sanjeev Kumar Malik and Pradeep Yadav - and the matter is pending in the Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi. (ANI)

