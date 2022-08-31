Mumbai, August 31: The Gujarat police recently arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly killing his paralysed mother. The shocking incident took place on Monday in Kaprada taluka of Valsad district. Police officials said that the accused allegedly killed his mother, who asked him to serve dinner early as she was hungry.

After the incident, the accused identified as Satish Chaudhary escaped into the forest area. As per reports, the alleged incident took place on Sunday night when Satish killed his mother Shali (72). Cops said that the accused used a blunt wooden object to kill his mother. The incident took place at their house in Amba Jangle village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Befriends Couple, Steals Their One-Day-Old Baby From Meerut Hospital (Watch Video).

The incident came to light after Satish's neighbours alerted the police, who began an investigation of the murder and arrested Satish. Speaking to the Times of India, an officer from Kaprada police station said, "The woman was paralayzed and unable to cook food. When Satish returned home from his farm on Sunday, she requested him to serve her dinner early. Satish in turn asked his wife, who was at her parents' house, to come home early and bring cooked food."

The officer further said an argument took place between Satish and his mother after his wife took time to come from her parents' house. In a fit of rage, Satish thrashed his mother with the blunt wooden object, the murder weapon on her head.

