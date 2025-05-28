New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the transfer and posting of 38 officers belonging to the Indian Police Service (IPS) and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) cadres, currently serving with the Delhi Police.

According to an official release, the transfers were based on the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board and will come into force immediately.

The officers included David Lalringsanga (IPS 1995), Dheeraj Kumar (IPS 2004), Raj Kumar Singh (IPS 2004), Vijay Kumar (2007), Umesh Kumar (2009), Pratiksha Godara (IPS 2011), Rajeev Ranjan (IPS 2012) and others.

Earlier this month, Delhi LG VK Saxena granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for allotment of a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) land parcel at Sarai Kale Khan.

The NOC pertained to a 2.5-acre (10,430-square-meter) land parcel from DUSIB for the project, which, in addition to redeveloping the ISBT, also entails creating associated passenger infrastructure and amenities.

Once redeveloped and integrated, Sarai Kale Khan would emerge as one of Delhi's largest multi-modal transit hubs with ISBT, Delhi Metro, Indian Railway and the RRTS Network - all converging together and providing lakhs of commuters, including inter-state passengers, with seamless connectivity and enhanced amenities.

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) requested this land on February 2, 2024. Currently, the land is under the possession of DUSIB and has been confirmed to be free from encroachments, making it available for allotment.

DUSIB has also verified that there are no pending court cases or litigation concerning this land.

DUSIB, the land-owning agency, has submitted that three night shelters currently exist on the said land parcel. As per the Supreme Court, these night shelters could not be removed without the court's approval.

However, it was agreed that DUSIB would approach the Supreme Court seeking its permission to shift the night shelters and the inmates to a nearby location. (ANI)

