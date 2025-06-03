New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old man wanted in the abduction and murder of a differently-abled woman was arrested following an encounter in Kalindi Kunj, the police said on Tuesday.

Rajpal, a hotel staffer from Paharganj and a native of Etah in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended after the police received input about his presence near Pusta Road.

In the wee hours of Sunday morning, Rajpal allegedly abducted the woman and murdered her in the Madanpur Khadar area, dumping her body in a secluded location.

The woman was reported missing around 1:02 am and the police was alerted through a PCR call. The caller, a local of Madanpur Khadar Extension, informed that a handicapped woman had been kidnapped.

Subsequent inquiry revealed that the woman, also from Madanpur Khadar, had been sleeping on the terrace of her house along with her parents when she was kidnapped.

Soon after the incident, multiple teams scanned the locality and adjoining streets. During the search, her body was discovered in an abandoned shanty on the same street.

Her body was taken to AIIMS for the post-mortem after which a case was registered.

Following an investigation, the police zeroed in on Rajpal and a trap was laid on Monday night.

"When the police team confronted the suspect, he opened fire and one of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a sub-inspector," the police said, adding that in self-defence, the team returned fire and hit Rajpal in the right leg who was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Gunshot residue and incriminating evidence, including the clothes worn during the crime and a country-made pistol, were recovered from him.

The police also recovered CCTV footage in which Rajpal can be seen carrying the woman on his shoulder.

Rajpal has a history of strained personal relationships, including two failed marriages and ongoing issues with his third wife, the police further claimed, adding that he is also known for having a violent temper and a drinking problem.

Teams are further investigating the motive behind Rajpal's actions.

