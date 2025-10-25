New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): Delhi Minister Ashish Sood inspected the Chhath Ghat in the Mahavir Enclave area of the national capital, ahead of the four-day Chhath Mahaparv.

The inspection comes as the Delhi government gears up to ensure smooth arrangements for the festival and a hassle-free experience for devotees.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Minister Ashish Sood said that the Delhi government is committed to the people and hence ghats are prepared on time to avoid any inconvenience for the devotees.

He said, "There are hundreds of ghats in Janakpuri assembly constituency and across the entire West Delhi. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, for the 31 ghats of the Janakpuri assembly constituency, our government has completed the construction work on all these ghats ahead of time. Our government is committed, therefore these ghats are being prepared on time as per the CM's instructions so that Chhath vratis do not face any inconvenience..."

Sood further expressed gratitude to the public for their cooperation and blessings, adding, "I express my gratitude to everyone who has extended cooperation and blessed the formation of CM Rekha Gupta's government. We will strive to fulfil the promises and blessings given to the public by working hard and serving Chhathi Maiya with complete honesty, thereby discharging this debt."

Speaking on the preparations of the Chhath Puja festivities, Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said, "The Delhi government and the Delhi Municipal Corporation are working together. We believe that the ghats should be clean and tidy for the sacred festival of Chhath. Lakhs of people will come. So that there is no kind of dirt and no one faces any trouble, the Delhi government is fully prepared."

The four-day Chhath Mahaparv, dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, begins today with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay.

This year, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to 28, with rituals including Nahay-Khay on Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Kharna on Panchami, Chhath Puja on Sashti, and concluding Usha Arghya on Saptami.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared songs dedicated to Chhathi Maiya on social media, underlining the spiritual and cultural significance of the festival and extending his greetings to devotees across the country. (ANI)

