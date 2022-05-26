New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday inaugurated the Automated Driving Test Tracks set up for evening or night tests at Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar.

The Kejriwal government had started the trial of the automated driving test track at the end of April, after which Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot formally inaugurated it today.At the inauguration, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Delhi government has always been responsive to the demands of the public and we firmly believe a successful trial period is necessary to provide the best service to our citizens. We had a successful pilot from the start of May and some very happy drivers who could save their valuable daytime working hours because of the evening test facility."

"We've already conducted 2,500-plus DL tests in the evening or night shift since May 1. We've constantly been monitoring the evening shift and making enhancements like the intensity of lighting, camera resolutions, etc to ensure maximum efficiency. The night testing facility is as good as a daytime one. We're also adding eight new ADTTs at educational institutions, which are in their tendering stage. This will be a major step in decreasing waiting times," he added.The department has entrusted the Maruti Suzuki Foundation to set up 12 automatic driving test tracks. Along with this, the responsibility of the operator supervision of all 12 automatic driving test track centres has been given to Rosmerta Technology Limited.

"17 cameras of high resolution have been installed, which capture real-time footage and images, for the driving test to be closely monitored,'' said Gahlot.

Minister added that an Electronic Queue Management System (EQMS) has also been installed for the tokens distribution and applicants will undergo the driving test in the same order in which their token has been generated.

Further, 10 CCTV cameras have been installed at all automatic test track centres to enable the driving test to be conducted in a transparent and effective manner. "During the driving test, 20 essential driving skills under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1999 will be tested," he said.''The night driving test will be held on the Automatic Driving Test track in slots between 5 pm and 7 pm. 45 appointments will be booked daily on each track. 3,000 appointment schedules will be available per day after the commissioning of night shifts at all 12 Automatic Driving Test Tracks. Presently, 135 driving tests are being scheduled daily on these three automatic driving test tracks,'' the Minister concluded. (ANI)

