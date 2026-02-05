New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI): Data shows that missing persons cases in the national capital recorded a decline in January 2026 compared to the previous year.The data indicates that the number of people reported missing in Delhi has remained largely stable over the past decade, with annual figures ranging between 23,000 and 24,000 since 2016, despite the city's growing population. In January 2026, a total of 1,777 missing cases were recorded, against an average of around 2,000 cases reported every month in the national capital.

Delhi Police data shows that since 2016, a total of 1,80,805 missing persons have been traced and reunited with their families, reflecting a recovery rate of about 77 per cent.

Delhi police said the absence of an upward trend indicates the issue has not escalated over the years, though every disappearance remains a matter of concern.

According to Delhi police, Initiatives such as Operation Milap and the use of technology, including AI-based facial recognition tools, have contributed to tracing missing persons.

Earlier, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in a post on X, raised concerns over reports of 807 missing persons in the first 15 days of 2026.

In 2020, the number of missing cases was the lowest at 17,944, due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

In a post on X, Arvind Kejriwal said, "In Delhi, 807 people have gone missing in just 15 days, and most of them are women and children. These circumstances are not normal; they are extremely frightening. The safety of people in the nation's capital has been left to the mercy of God. The BJP has complete power at every level in Delhi, yet why has Delhi become so unsafe?" (ANI)

