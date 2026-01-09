New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The police team of Nand Nagri Police Station, New Delhi, solved a burglary case and arrested two accused persons on Friday, according to an official press release. The police recovered stolen electronic items, gold and silver ornaments, and a stolen scooty allegedly used in the commission of the crime from the possession.

On Friday, the complainant filed a complaint vide FIR No. 22/26 under Sections 331(4)/305 of the BNS at Nand Nagri Police Station. The complainant reported that during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, one Sony LCD TV, one Sony Home Theatre, and one almirah/tijori (cupboard) containing gold and silver ornaments were stolen from his residence.

Also Read | Indore Road Accident: Daughter of Former Home Minister Bala Bachchan Among 3 Killed in Madhya Pradesh.

During the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Anand Yadav collected evidence from multiple sources and arrested two suspects. The accused were identified as Arif and Irfan.

According to the police, a scooty, which had been stolen from the jurisdiction of the Jagatpuri Police Station and used in the commission of the crime, was recovered from the accused's possession. The press release said that during interrogation, both accused confessed to committing the burglary. In their instance, the stolen items, including a Sony Home Theatre, a Sony LCD TV, and silver ornaments, were recovered.

Also Read | SNAP Result 2025 Declared, Know How To Check Scorecard at snaptest.org.

During further investigation, another raid was conducted, leading to the recovery of one mangalsutra pendant and a pair of gold earrings. Upon detailed verification, the police found that the accused Arif was previously involved in two cases related to theft and snatching, while the accused Irfan was earlier involved in a case under the Excise Act.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)