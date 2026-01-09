New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested one more accused, identified as Mohd. Imran (36), in connection with the Turkman Gate stone-pelting case.

With this arrest, the total number of accused persons held in the case so far has risen to 12, police said on Friday.

Visuals from the site earlier this morning showed debris-clearance work underway near the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, with security personnel maintaining a strict vigil across the area.

Yesterday, Delhi police confirmed that 30 individuals were identified for their alleged involvement in the violence. The identification was made using CCTV footage and viral videos circulating on social media. Police teams have launched raids at multiple locations to take the remaining suspects into custody.

A video from a police bodycam, taken before the stone-pelting, was recorded when the encroachments began to be removed. Similar videos are being viewed from police bodycams, which may have captured rioters.

In a related development, the Delhi Police is set to issue a summons to Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi, asking him to join the investigation. Nadvi was present at the site shortly before the violence broke out. Police said that despite repeated requests by senior officers, he remained in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

The demolition drive was conducted near Turkman Gate, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. Police said the operation was carried out in the early hours of January 7 after several coordination meetings with the members of the Aman Committee and local stakeholders to maintain peace.

A Delhi court yesterday extended by 13 days the judicial custody of five accused in the stone pelting case.

Link Judicial Magistrate First Class (Link JMFC) Pooja Suhag remanded all accused to 13 days' judicial custody. The accused were produced before the court after one day of judicial custody. The bail pleas of all the accused are listed for hearing today before the court.

The incident occurred during an anti-encroachment demolition drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, close to Ramlila Maidan, following directions from the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

