New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that it has arrested one Saurab Bhardwaj for allegedly demanding extortion money.

In a press release, Delhi Police said: "With the arrest of one Saurabh Bhardwaj 21 year old, a team of Spl Staff Outer North District has worked out a case of extortion. The accused were demanding extortion money in the name of Neeraj Bawana."

As per the release, complainant Roopa Devi (name changed), filed a complaint at PS NIA that some unknown person threatened by calling over phone and demanded an extortion amount of Rs. 20 lakh, else her family would be killed.

"On the said complaint, a criminal case was registered at PS Narela Industrial Area and investigation was taken up," the release said.

According to Delhi Police, "sustained Interrogation was made from the accused Saurabh and on interrogation he disclosed that he is a drug addict and he aspired to be BHAI."

"One day he got the phone number of the Priya from some common friend. He started calling Priya. Later he introduced himself as Neeraj Bawana brother Pankaj. He and Priya became friends," the release said.

"Actually Priya has already told about her past earlier, She has told him that she was having an affair with Jacky, who ditched her. Later she was married to one person in Khera, who too ditched her. She told her that the family was very bad and they did not behave well when she was in her in-laws house," the release added.

Delhi Police said in order to woo her further because he loves her so much he tried to threaten and perturb the lives of the persons, who have caused pain to her.

"He arranged the numbers of her past mother in law and her ex-lover. He stole a phone of some labourer and made calls. He made a threatening call to her ex mother-in-law at Khera Khurd and also threatened Jacky in the name of Neeraj Bawana," said Delhi Police.

"The accused has further disclosed that he is fascinated with the personality of gangster Neeraj Bawana and that is why he assumed the character of the brother of Neeraj," the release added. (ANI)

