New Delhi, September 13: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on Sunday amid coronavirus (COVID-19) fears. According to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, around nearly 90 percent of students appeared for the NEET. This reflects "the tenacity and grit of young Atma Nirbhar Bharat", Ramesh Pokhriyal said. NEET 2020 Exam Flouts Social Distancing: Medical Aspirants Take to Twitter to Share Pics Displaying How NTA Examination Centres Failed to Follow SOP Guidelines.

"NTA informed me that around 85-90% students appeared in #NEET exam today. I sincerely thank all Chief Ministers and @DG_NTA for proper arrangements made to facilitate student participation. #NEET participation reflects the tenacity and grit of young #AtmaNirbharBharat," Pokhriyal tweeted hours after the examination concluded. Nearly 16 lakh students had registered for NEET.

The three-hour test is a gateway for admissions into undergraduate medical and dental courses. NEET was deferred twice in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The medical entrance exam was originally scheduled for May 3, then pushed to July 26. It was postponed again to September. A section of students demanded NEET to be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the government decided to go ahead. NEET, JEE 2020: Students Want Exams to be Held at Any Cost, Says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Several preventive measures were taken and guidelines were issued for students for their safety during the NEET. Students were instructed to wear masks, gloves, and take hand sanitisers and water bottles into the examination halls.

