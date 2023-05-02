New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Staff of North-West District arrested two sharpshooters on Monday and seized four firearms.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Bunty alias Amit and Rahul.

Giving details, the officials said that the accused were earlier found involved in the robbery and snatching cases and came out of Jail on bail.

Informing about the firearms seized from the accused, the police said, "Four Firearms (Two sophisticated automatic pistols, two loaded country-made pistols each loaded with one cartridge and two live cartridges) and one bike have been recovered from their possession."

"This gang is operating in the area of Mukundpur, Swaroop Nagar and other border areas," he added.

Based on a tip-off received on April 30, stating that some criminals who were involved in firing incidents at PS Swaroop Nagar and PS Adarsh Nagar are roaming in the area, the police swung into action and nabbed them successfully," said DCP North West Jitendra Meena.

DCP Meena further informed that during their sustained interrogation, they disclosed that they were roaming in the area in search of easy targets to commit robbery, snatchings and avenge rival gang members.

"On verification, it was revealed that both of them were involved in 'firing incidents' of PS Adarsh Nagar," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

