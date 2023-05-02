New Delhi, May 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat, which turned 100 on Sunday, saw very wide public engagement with more than 11 lakh people posting photos while listening to Mann Ki Baat in India and abroad. The broadcast of the 100th episode was a huge success in India and abroad, officials said.

Around nine lakh tweets with billions of impressions were registered on social media. The programme was seen by common man at home, in societies and communities across the country. It was widely seen at international embassies of India across the world. Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: PM Narendra Modi Thanks 'Friend' Bill Gates for Praising His Radio Programme.

Diaspora organised hundreds of programmes across the globe to watch Mann Ki Baat. Most Chief Ministers and Union Ministers were present during screening of the show at various places.

Raj Bhawans held a special event where they invited people from their state who had been mentioned in Mann Ki Baat. A special screening of Mann Ki Baat was organised. The programme was also broadcast in many community centres, railway stations across the country.

People listened to it across the country in varied places such as coolies listening to it across railway stations. Police personnel also listened to it. Many film stars also listened and reacted to Man Ki Baat. Actors Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty were among those who listened to the 100th episode of the programme at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

It was widely seen across religious places, for example, at Irfani Madarsa, Lucknow and Jama Masjid. #MannKiBaat100Episode, #MannKiBaat100 were trending at the top in Twitter through the day.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. Mann Ki Baat 100th Episode: Groom Stops Wedding Ceremony To Listen to PM Narendra Modi’s Radio Programme in Bhilwara.

According to a study, over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)