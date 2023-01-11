New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Delhi government announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for the family of the martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal on Wednesday. The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal publicly made the announcement on Twitter through a video.

ASI Shambhu Dayal was allegedly stabbed multiple times by a man identified by police as Anish in Delhi's Mayapuri while he was arresting the accused on January 4.

The Delhi Chief Minister acknowledged and appreciated Dayal and said, "There are very few officers left who put their lives at stake for the protection of the people and for the betterment of the society. The entire country is proud of him."

"No value can be put on his life. Brave men like him were an asset to the country and he was beloved by his family. But in a situation like this, the Delhi government has decided to pay respect to the martyred police officer by honouring the family with Rs 1 crore," added Kejriwal.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa on Wednesday stated that a case has been registered against the accused and they would ensure that he gets the maximum penalty. The Police registered a case under several sections of IPC against Anish. He was arrested after the attack as the police immediately reached the spot, overpowered him and recovered the knife.

The Chief Minister offered his condolences to the family and prayed for them.

ASI Shambhu Dayal was on duty on January 4 when a woman came to the police station to file a complaint against a man who snatched her husband's mobile phone. Dayal accompanied the woman and identified the man.

When the police officer went closer to arrest him, the accused attacked him with a knife and stabbed him several times leading to his eventual death while being treated on January 8. (ANI)

