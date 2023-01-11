New Delhi, January 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, and congratulated him for his election as PM for the sixth time.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel strategic partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Congratulates Benjamin Netanyahu After He Was Sworn In As Israel PM For Sixth Time.

PM Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date.

