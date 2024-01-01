New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): In a late-night operation aimed at ensuring safety on the capital's streets during New Year's Eve festivities, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive crackdown on traffic violations, netting hundreds of offenders from midnight till the clock struck twelve.

In a swift and decisive action, the police booked a staggering 495 people for driving under the influence of alcohol, Additionally, 132 individuals were caught driving on the wrong side of the road.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in India Today Update: India Records 636 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Rise to 4,394.

The campaign also targeted reckless driving, with 47 motorists facing prosecution for endangering themselves and fellow road users. To deter repeat offenders, a total of 347 licenses were confiscated from those disregarding traffic rules.

Visibility on the roads also received attention, with 117 vehicles sporting illegal tinted glass facing penalties. The clampdown extended to parked vehicles as well, with 3452 instances of improper parking leading to fines or towing. A total of 613 vehicles were towed away for obstructing traffic flow or violating parking regulations.

Also Read | UPI Transactions: RBI Announces Regulations and Changes Applicable From January 1, 2024; Check Details Here.

The police also took action against 566 e-rickshaw drivers for various violations, ensuring responsible and safe usage of these vehicles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)