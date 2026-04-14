New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): In a major crackdown, Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a counterfeit auto parts racket operating in Karol Bagh. Officers seized fake motorcycle spare parts worth Rs 25-30 lakh and arrested two men.

The arrested accused are Bharat (27) and Rajender Singh (28), both originally from Balotra in Rajasthan, and currently residing in Karol Bagh. They were booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Copyright Act.

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Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by SI Inderveer raided the area on April 12. They seized a large quantity of counterfeit items, including clutch assemblies, timing chains, brake pads, oil seals, filters, cables, and packing materials printed with the motorbike brand logo.

According to the official, the police also recovered packing machines and a barcode printer from the spot.

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During interrogation, Bharat revealed he moved to Delhi in 2024 after working with Zomato and started dealing in fake motorcycle parts for quick money. Rajender Singh, who previously sold mobile accessories in Mumbai, shifted to the spare parts business in Karol Bagh but later turned to counterfeits due to low profits.

The accused were supplying fake motorcycle parts in the local market. Police are now trying to trace the full supply chain and the source of the counterfeit goods.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)