New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): In the fight against drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a significant narco-syndicate involved in the supply of charas across multiple states, according to the official statement.

The operation led to the arrest of three key operatives and the seizure of 2,124 grams of charas, valued at approximately Rs 1.10 crore in the international market.

The contraband was sourced from Kasol in Himachal Pradesh and smuggled into the Delhi-NCR region, indicating a sophisticated inter-state supply chain. According to police, the syndicate's operations spanned cultivation, transportation, and local distribution, all of which have now been disrupted.

DCP Apoorva Gupta stated that the operation began on January 8, 2025, following a tip-off received by ASI Yogendra regarding two individuals involved in narcotics distribution.

Acting swiftly, a Crime Branch team raided Hotel Maharaja in the Old Market area of Timarpur, Delhi.

According to the official statement, two suspects, Naseeb (25), a resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, and Sandeep (40) from Mohali, Punjab, were arrested at the scene. A total of 1,428 grams of charas was recovered from their possession, classified as a commercial quantity under the NDPS Act. An FIR was registered under Sections 20 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Crime Branch, Delhi.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Inder Singh alias Indru, a resident of Chhalal village in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. A search of his house resulted in the recovery of an additional 696 grams of charas.

Police revealed that Inder Singh was responsible for cultivating the charas in remote mountainous terrain, with assistance from Naseeb. The fields used for cultivation are located in the hills of Chhalal, accessible only by an arduous eight-hour trek one that becomes nearly impossible during the snow-covered off-season.

During interrogation, police learned that Naseeb oversaw the cultivation process and worked closely with Inder Singh to harvest and package the narcotics. Sandeep, who drove Naseeb to Delhi in his taxi, was responsible for transporting the consignment intended for sale in the capital and adjoining areas.

The operation was conducted as part of Delhi Police's ongoing campaign against drug trafficking networks and under the larger umbrella of its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics, DCP Gupta added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Apoorva Gupta (IPS) reaffirmed the department's dedication to eradicating drug networks from the city. (ANI)

