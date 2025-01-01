New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Ahead of New Year celebrations, Delhi Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the national capital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Devesh Kumar Mahala, emphasized that more than 600 police personnel have been deployed to ensure a safe environment for revellers.

The authorities have also mobilized several companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to bolster security.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Mahala said, "We have made extensive arrangements this time in view of the New Year. More than 600 policemen have been deployed and several companies of CAPF have also been deployed..."

"Special attention has also been given to women's safety. Women police personnel have been stationed at key locations to address concerns and ensure a secure atmosphere for all citizens. Women personnel have also been deployed for women's safety," he added.

Meanwhile, the South West District Police of Delhi have rolled out extensive security measures to ensure public safety and maintain order for New Year's Eve. With large gatherings expected, the police have intensified vigilance, focusing on crowd management and swift response capabilities, according to a press release.

Surendra Choudhary, IPS informed that the key security initiatives include 27 traffic checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers to ensure road safety and 57 fortified pickets monitoring vehicular movement and suspect activities. Additionally, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

"Special attention is being given to 35 celebration venues and 15 popular spots, including malls, motels, and cinema halls, which will be under strict surveillance. Security staff have also been deployed at 21 bus stops, on 60 motorcycles patrolling vulnerable routes, and in eight prominent hotels. Hauz Khas Village, a popular party destination, will see a high-visibility police presence to ensure safety," said an official release.

In total, the police force comprises seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, and 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, alongside 161 female officers. Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms. (ANI)

