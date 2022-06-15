New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday alleged Delhi Police entered party office and beat up workers protesting Enforcement Directorate (ED) move on party Gandhi Rahul and claimed that the "act of absolute goondaism" was perpetrated at the behest of BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said action of Delhi Police was "criminal trespass" which will not be tolerated and will be accounted for.

He demanded that FIR should be lodged and action taken against those involved.

"In an act of absolute goondaism by Delhi police at the stance of government, they entered Congress office and beat up workers. This is criminal trespass. Their goondaism has reached its zenith. This won't be tolerated and will be accounted for," Surjewala said.

"We demand an FIR be lodged, they be suspended and disciplinary inquiry be initiated. Today all Congress leaders will hold press conferences. Tomorrow Congress will gherao all Raj Bhavans across India. Protests will also be held at all District levels day after tomorrow," he added.

The Congress workers staged protests across the country for the third successive day over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. The questioning continued on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP-led government was trying to suppress the voice of the Wayanad MP and will have to pay a "hefty price".

"We cannot bring our own staff to the AICC office now. Office-bearers cannot come to office. We were told that only two chief ministers can come here and no one else has permission. This kind of situation never rose where members of political parties cannot enter the office. Why is this happening?"

"It is because one person is raising his voice against the wrongdoings of the Centre for the last 8 years. The person is Rahul Gandhi. Be it GST, demonetization, COVID, mismanagement, lockdown, unemployment, inflation or the security of borders, Rahul Gandhi has been raising his voice against every important issue," said the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi has been questioned for over 20 hours since Monday when he deposed before the ED investigators. (ANI)

