Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is said to host the Galaxy Unpacked event this August or September. During the event, the company is rumoured to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones. Ahead of the event, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been spotted on the Geekbench website. The handset is listed with the model number SM-F936U. The model number suggests that the smartphone could make its way to the US first. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Galaxy Watch 5 Launch Tipped Online: Report.

The foldable smartphone scored 1351 points in a single-core test and 3808 points in the multi-core test. The listing also reveals that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. According to a report, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 might be launched on August 10 and go on sale on August 26, 2022.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is said to retail at $1,999 for the 1TB storage variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will debut along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is likely to cost $999 for the base model, whereas the top-end variant could be priced at $1,100.

