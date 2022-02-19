New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Delhi police special cell has recovered a bike from Dilshad Garden metro station, which was likely used for transporting the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to Ghazipur flower market, which was recovered days before Republic Day.

According to the Delhi police special cell, the bike was stolen in 2020.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Soldiers, Terrorist Killed in Shopian Encounter.

Investigators are probing for any support extended by local residents to the suspects. Also, similarities between Ghazipur and Old Seemapuri IEDs are being drawn to zero in on other suspects.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana told the media that there are similarities in the IED that was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17 and the one recovered and neutralized in Old

Also Read | India’s Forex Reserves Decline by $1.76 Billion to $630.19 Billion.

Addressing media persons, Asthana also said, "An IED was recovered in Ghazipur on January 17, a similar IED was recovered and neutralized in Old Seemapuri yesterday. As per probe, these IEDs were prepared to target public places, such activities are not possible without local support."

He further had said the special cell and investigative teams are trying to pre-empt every such incident in Delhi and expose any local or foreign network.

Earlier on Thursday, a timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was used in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered from a house in northeast Delhi's Old Seemapuri, said the National Security Guard (NSG).

The elite NSG wing under the Ministry of Home Affairs also told ANI that the IED was recovered from the second floor of a house and its weight was approximately 2.5 kg to 3 kg.

A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the NSG diffused the IED soon after it arrived at the spot around 2.45 pm following information regarding the explosive received from the Delhi Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)