New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra 2025, the Delhi police have intensified security arrangements. According to DCP Rohini, Rajeev Ranjan, the police have made extensive arrangements in the Shahdara district, which is one of the routes for the Kanwar yatris to 'jal' from Haridwar or Garh Ganga.

"We have made extensive arrangements in the Shahdara district. It is one of the significant districts for Kanwar Yatris, as it is the route for those who bring 'jal' from Haridwar or Garh Ganga", the police official said.

Rajeev Ranjan said that the administration has divided the district into three zones, out of which one starts from the Apsara border till the Shahdara flyover.

Besides this, two small zones fall within the Shahdara district - one, from Keshav Chowk to Farsh Bazar and the second, Vivek Vihar zone. 770 police personnel have been deployed in the eye of the Kanwar yatra, and external forces have been demanded as well.

"We have divided it into three zones. One of these is a crucial zone, which starts from the Apsara Border till the Shahdara flyover. Besides this, two small zones fall within our district - one, from Keshav Chowk to Farsh Bazar and the second, Vivek Vihar zone. We have deployed 770 personnel, and we will also have our reserve. We have also demanded outside force, once they are allotted, we will deploy them too", the police official said.

Meanwhile, the whole region is being monitored with the use of drones, and 18 Kanwar camps have been set up, which have a dedicated path for the Kanwar yatris.

"Drones are now a part of every arrangement...We will have 18 Kanwar camps along which we will give a dedicated path to Kanwars", he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the preparations for the Kanwar Yatra. He conducted a comprehensive aerial survey of the entire Yatra route from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad to Bijnor.

During the inspection, he issued clear and strict instructions to officials to ensure seamless arrangements, security of devotees, and full respect for their religious sentiments.

The Chief Minister placed special emphasis on maintaining the sanctity of the yatra, ensuring that the faith and enthusiasm of lakhs of devotees remain undisturbed. He directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards those attempting to defile food items or engage in similar disrespectful acts. He stressed that those involved in such actions must face the strictest punishment so that the sacred nature of the Kanwar Yatra is not compromised. (ANI)

