New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Staff arrested four people in connection with three interconnected robbery cases, including a carjacking incident and a robbery in East Delhi using a stolen car.

DCP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava, said, "In the early hours of April 7, around 3 am, a carjacking incident was reported at DBG Road police station. We registered the case of robbery and started an investigation. It was found that some men stole the complainant's car. The accused flashed a weapon at the complaint and drove off in his car."

Also Read | Israel Condemns New Irish PM’s Gaza Comments: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 12, 2024.

He added that the accused used the stolen car to carry out another robbery.

"In the early hours of April 9, a robbery was reported at a store in the Laxmi Nagar area. Further investigation revealed that the same stolen car was used in this robbery. Based on technical and manual information, Special Staff arrested four people in connection with the case. The carjacking incident was also carried out with the stolen car," he added.

Also Read | SEBI Foundation Day 2024 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Formation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

He said the matter was probed on the basis of CCTV footage, technical surveillance and human intelligence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)