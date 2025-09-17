Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police's Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) has apprehended a car thief from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, the police analysed CCTV footage from the locations and routes used by the culprits. Using the Smart Monitoring Tool, they identified the suspects. In one case involving a Creta stolen from Bindapur area, CCTV footage showed that the vehicle was taken to a toll plaza on NH-8.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Ajay Devgn Praises His Vision, Dedication and Fearless Leadership (Watch Video).

Further investigation revealed that the culprits had used a Fasttag from a Swift car to pass the stolen vehicle. Subsequent verification identified the primary suspect as a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The team conducted a search in Jodhpur and intercepted the suspect, who tried to flee. He was identified as Pappu Nayak, a 33-year-old resident of Civil Airport Road, Pabu Nagar, Jodhpur.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday Wishes: Mukesh Ambani Extends Greetings to PM Modi, Hopes He Leads India Into Its 100th Year of Independence (Watch Video).

Using information provided by Nayak, police recovered three stolen cars, solving three vehicle theft cases.

During interrogation, Nayak revealed that he worked as a driver and came into contact with an individual named Sadik. To make easy money, Nayak started stealing cars. He stated that Sadik operated a syndicate involved in car theft and resale.

Police recovered one stolen Fortuner car, two Creta cars, Rs 3,50,000 in cash obtained as advance payment for a stolen vehicle, one mobile phone, and one Fastag. The stolen cars were recovered from Jodhpur and Badmer.

The search for the syndicate mastermind, Sadiq, is ongoing, they added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)