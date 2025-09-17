New Delhi, September 17: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, expressing a wish that he continue to serve India when the country turns 100 in 2047.

"It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," Ambani said in a video message. "Today is a festive day for 1.45 billion Indians. It is the 75th birthday of our most respected and beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi ji. On behalf of the entire business community of India, on behalf of the Reliance family and the Ambani family, I convey my felicitations to Prime Minister Modi ji," he added. Narendra Modi Birthday: Mukesh Ambani Extends Wishes to PM Modi, Calls Him an ‘Avatar Purush’ Leading India Towards Global Superpower.

Ambani also highlighted the symbolic connection between PM Modi's Amrit Mahotsav and India's Amrit Kal. "It is not a coincidence that Modi ji's Amrit Mahotsav is coming in Bharat's Amrit Kal. It is my deepest wish that Modi ji should continue to serve India when independent India turns 100," he said.

Since assuming office, Prime Minister Modi has introduced several key reforms. Some of them include --

Goods and Services Tax (GST): Introduced in 2017, it replaced multiple indirect taxes, eliminated tax cascading, unified the market, and simplified compliance. Building on this, the GST system overhaul was recently implemented to reduce the tax burden on essential goods, rationalise rates, correct inverted duty structures, resolve classification issues, and improve the ease of living. Narendra Modi Birthday: Amit Shah Hails PM Modi As ‘Symbol of Sacrifice and Dedication’ on His 75th Birthday.

Labour law consolidation: Multiple old labour laws were merged into four codes (Wage Code, Social Security Code, Occupational Safety, Health & Working Conditions Code, Industrial Relations Code). Key changes include the extension of social security to unorganised and platform/gig workers, decriminalisation in certain labour laws, and the easing of licensing requirements, among others.

Demonetisation: Removal of high-denomination currency notes helped reduce black money, improve tax compliance, formalise the economy, and increase transparency. COVID-19 reform package: A broad reform package (Rs 20 lakh crore) was announced during the COVID-19 pandemic to boost the economy, infrastructure, private sector participation, defence production reforms, and the opening up of sectors like coal, atomic energy, and space.

e-Shram programme: Large-scale registration of unorganised workers, linking them to social security schemes. Significant steps have been taken to reduce red tape, simplify compliance, and streamline regulations. This includes reforms through portals (such as Shram Suvidha), reducing inspections, and simplifying licensing, among other measures. Ease of compliance: Over 40,000 unnecessary compliances have been abolished, over 1,500 outdated laws repealed, and many laws simplified.

Additionally, the government is establishing a Task Force to review laws/rules/procedures to reduce compliance burdens. New Education Policy, 2020: Aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and a global knowledge superpower through broad-based, flexible, and multidisciplinary education suited to 21st-century needs.

