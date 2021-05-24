New Delhi, May 24: The Delhi Police Special Cell sent notice to Twitter in connection with a probe over "manipulated media" tag used with some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

The Delhi police have asked Twitter to share the information that it has in regard to the alleged toolkit and why it used the "manipulated media" tag.

Earlier, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had written to Twitter objecting to it tagging some of the posts on an alleged Congress "toolkit" against the Modi government, as "manipulated media". Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' Case: Delhi Police Cyber Cell Arrests Climate Activist Disha Ravi For Allegedly Spreading Google Document Related to Farmers' Protest.

It asked Twitter to remove the tag as the matter is pending investigation before a law enforcement agency.

"Twitter unilaterally chose to go ahead and designate certain tweets as 'Manipulated', pending investigation by the law enforcement agency. This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter as a neutral and unbiased platform facilitating the exchange of views by the users but also puts a question mark on the status of Twitter as an 'intermediary'," the Ministry of Electronics and IT said in its communication.

BJP on May 18 slammed Congress for its "toolkit on COVID-19 pandemic".

Addressing the media BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that the toolkit has instructions for social media volunteers of Congress to call the new COVID-19 mutant as "Indian strain" or "Modi strain" against the World Health Organization's (WHO) instructions.

However, Congress denied the allegations and wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner seeking registration of FIR against BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, party leader BL Santhosh and others alleging that they had shared "forged and fabricated documents with the intent to create communal disharmony and civil unrest" and to "divert attention from Modi government's failure in providing necessary aid to people amidst the current pandemic".

The complaint was made after remarks by BJP leaders on social media with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed in which they accused Congress of spreading "false, negative news and stirring up discontent".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)